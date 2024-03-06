Create New Account
Advanced Technology & Mark of the Beast 03/06/2024
The Prophecy Club
Over 6000 inventions and patents discovered by humans have been destroyed, confiscated, murdered, or shut down. What would be the reason that these inventions are to be kept a secret? Today Pastor Stan shares exactly why that is.


