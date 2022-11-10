Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Synagogue of Satan is Driving the War Against Russia and American Christians
166 views
channel image
TruNews
Published 18 days ago |

The same people driving the Ukraine war against Russia are the same people driving the war against American Christians and Patriots.

They're against God.

They're against the Christian faith.

It's the synagogue of Satan.


- Rick Wiles


https://tru.news/3sY36Z9

Keywords
patriotssynagogue of satanrick wilesdoc burkhartwar against russiaamerican christians

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket