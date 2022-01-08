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First look at Right Now with Gareth Icke - January 7th 2022 - streaming now | Ickonic
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81 views • January 08, 2022
We're one week into the new year and Right Now is here with a new episode, getting us up to speed with 2022 so far.
Featuring David Icke's thoughts on the next 12 months, insight from Dr. Peter McCullough on the current medical narrative, advice from Jaclyn Dunne on handling the fear narrative and a catch up with Kristan T Harris on the Maxwell trial, you seriously don't want to miss it.
Join Gareth to get the lowdown - it's streaming now on www.Ickonic.com/RightNow
https://www.banned.video/
Ickonic
Featuring David Icke's thoughts on the next 12 months, insight from Dr. Peter McCullough on the current medical narrative, advice from Jaclyn Dunne on handling the fear narrative and a catch up with Kristan T Harris on the Maxwell trial, you seriously don't want to miss it.
Join Gareth to get the lowdown - it's streaming now on www.Ickonic.com/RightNow
https://www.banned.video/
Ickonic
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