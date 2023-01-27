Catastrophic Contagion | The Jonathan Kogan Show

Nearly three years to the date of Event 201, The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, in partnership with World Health Organization and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, conducted Catastrophic Contagion, a pandemic tabletop exercise at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on October 23, 2022.



The exercise simulated a series of WHO emergency health advisory board meetings addressing a fictional pandemic set in the near future. This pandemic was that of an “Enterovirus” originating somewhere near Brazil. It was said this virus has a higher fatality rate than COVID-19 and disproportionally affects children and young people.



Here is everything you need to know!



