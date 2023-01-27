Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Catastrophic Contagion | The Jonathan Kogan Show
8 views
channel image
The Jonathan Kogan Show
Published 21 hours ago |

Nearly three years to the date of Event 201, The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, in partnership with World Health Organization and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, conducted Catastrophic Contagion, a pandemic tabletop exercise at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on October 23, 2022.

The exercise simulated a series of WHO emergency health advisory board meetings addressing a fictional pandemic set in the near future. This pandemic was that of an “Enterovirus” originating somewhere near Brazil. It was said this virus has a higher fatality rate than COVID-19 and disproportionally affects children and young people.

Here is everything you need to know!

Rumble:https://rumble.com/v22pema-catastrophic-contagion-the-jonathan-kogan-show.html
Locals:https://creatoreconomy.locals.com/support
YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyf3sVAtpgFwRpDXFqJ8bmw
Twitter:https://twitter.com/Kogz/status/1607954702901166082?s=20&t=ENND1pE6qTfBOh6PpHik1w

Keywords
vaccinesnewscomedyfunnypodcastpodcastsvaccinetruthvaccine injuriespandemicbill gatesjonathannever againstandupimprovevent 201covid-19bill gates vaccinecovidkoganthe jonathan kogan showjonathan kogan showjonathan kogancatastrophic contagion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket