Catastrophic Contagion | The Jonathan Kogan Show

Nearly three years to the date of Event 201, The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, in partnership with World Health Organization and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, conducted Catastrophic Contagion, a pandemic tabletop exercise at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on October 23, 2022.
The exercise simulated a series of WHO emergency health advisory board meetings addressing a fictional pandemic set in the near future. This pandemic was that of an “Enterovirus” originating somewhere near Brazil. It was said this virus has a higher fatality rate than COVID-19 and disproportionally affects children and young people.
