Another bombing of hangars with Iranian aircraft by the US Air Force, as well as the destruction of a storage facility and a car, which, apparently, was a disguised drone launcher.
Adding:
The consequences of the Epstein coalition's strikes on Shiraz Airport. Military transport aircraft - Il-76 and C-130 (2 units), as well as Su-22 bombers (2 units) were destroyed. The condition of the aircraft at the time of the strike is unknown.
Adding, there was a video too short to upload, description:
The consequences of Israeli airstrikes on Nabi Sheet in Lebanon. Yesterday, Israeli special forces were surrounded in this city after a failed landing operation. It is still unknown how many Israeli soldiers were killed. There were also reports of prisoners being taken.
As a result of the bombings, 26 civilians were killed in the city.
Another too short video, description here:
Another wave of strikes on the Iranian naval base in Bandar Abbas
Adding:
❗️This week, the US Army unexpectedly interrupted the training of the elite 82nd Airborne Division in Louisiana, which may confirm the Pentagon's preparation for a ground operation in Iran, writes The Washington Post, citing sources.
The 82nd Airborne Division, stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, includes a combat unit of 4-5 thousand people. The special forces are prepared to carry out tasks anywhere in the world within 18 hours after receiving an order, writes WP.