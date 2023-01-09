Create New Account
Lara Logan Explains the Fifth Generation World War We Are Fighting
Published 16 hours ago |

(Jan 8, 2023) “5th generation warfare… if you don’t know what that is, it’s a war of narratives. It’s a war where information warfare is dominant… (The world war we are currently in) is truly a war against humanity.” - Lara Logan


Full amazing interview of Lara Logan by SGT Report: “CRISPR, the God Gene and the New World Order”: https://rumble.com/v24e99q-crispr-the-god-gene-and-the-new-world-order-lara-logan.html


General Michael Flynn's book: "The Citizens Guide to Fifth Generation Warfare": https://www.generalflynn.com/5gw

Keywords
vaccinescensorshipjournalismcurrent eventsdeceptiondeathsgt reportinjuryvaccinehumanitypropagandawargenocidenwonew world orderglobalismwarfaremichael flynninformationbioweaponlara loganworld warcovidfifth generation

