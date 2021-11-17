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11/17/2021 -- Major Dutchsinse Channel News!!!! Plus Full Earthquake Update and Forecast
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248 views • November 18, 2021
Good news! I made twitch partner! Watch live here 24/7 for current earthquake information! https://twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
The forecast is for unsettled earthquake weather this week to spread out from Europe through La Palma again, and opposite direction from the West Pacific to Hawaii and USA.
M5.0+ due going from Hawaii to Alaska and USA, and same amount going to La Palma.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
The forecast is for unsettled earthquake weather this week to spread out from Europe through La Palma again, and opposite direction from the West Pacific to Hawaii and USA.
M5.0+ due going from Hawaii to Alaska and USA, and same amount going to La Palma.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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