4 day Delay from Equilux to Equinox - Some Say Bible, Rapture Dates, other References to Watch for March 21-23 2022

Thanks to Steve Fletcher 222 (backup) on YT for making this video.Steve Fletcher 222 (Backup), 4 day Delay from Equilux to Equinox... Rapture Watch for March 21-23, 2022Psalm 55:6 Oh that I had wings like a DOVE!!! For then would I FLY AWAY, and be at REST!!!Rapture Watch for March 20, 2022Rapture Watch for March 19, 2022My Signet Ring!!! 2022 Most Weddings in 40 Years!!!Will the IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL be REVIVED this Weekend? March 17-20, 2022Iran Nuclear Deal closer than ever... March 16 Purim UpdateRapture on Purim!!! March 16-18, 2022Nuclear Conflict is within the realm of possibility - March 14, 2022Obama tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s ‘feeling fine’Asteroid Impacts Earth on March 11, 2022For thou shalt rest, and stand in thy LOT at the End of the DaysWatching March 11 as a possible Final 7 Day Warning to Purim March 18, 202240 Weeks from Sign of Jonah to Purim - March 16-18, 2022ENDURANCE... THE END!!! 107 YEARS = PSALM 107Deadly Head Wound Revived... Purim an Appointed Time... March 16-18, 2022RECENT VIDEOS POINTING TO PURIM FROM STEVE FLETCHER 222**************************************************************BORN FOR THIS!!! RAPTURE ON PURIM / SPRING EQUINOX, MARCH 16-22, 2022Is Nuclear War Imminent? This story speaks volumes!Are you READY for a Nuclear Explosion? USA GOV website updated 2/25/22MIND BLOWN IN 2 MINUTES!!!The Age of Aquarius Begins!!! March 17-18, 2022PLANETARY ALIGNMENT MARCH 17-18, 2022 (SHUSHAN PURIM)8 PLANETARY BODIES ALIGN ON PURIM!!! MARCH 16-20, 2022Purim Full Moon in Virgo, Jupiter Water Break at Aquarius!!! HIGH WATCH MARCH 16-20, 2022!!!The Fountain of Living Water... Aquarius at the Spring EquinoxThe gods are come down to us... Jupiter/Mercury Conjunction... Spring Equinox, 2022Thank you Ken Potter for sharing this teaching by Chuck Missler! 2022 - 108 years = 1914 WW1 !!!BIBLICAL PROOF!!! IMMINENT!!! HAR-MAGEDON IN 2022!?!UKRAINE: SMOKESCREEN ARMAGEDDON!!!12,110... That which is hidden will be revealed... March 18, 2022More Purim Obama Connections... 1290 Days before March 20, 2022Esther and Purim: That which is hidden will be revealed... March 16-18, 2022Anak (means "child of") Krakatoa Erupts - February 5, 2022The Descent of Mayan Snake God Kukulkan on the Spring EquinoxYucatan Mexico M4.4 Earthquake close to the Asteroid That Wiped Out The DinosaursVaccine Mandate Deadline - March 21, 2022The Crimson Worm... Full WORM Moon of Purim, March 18, 2022RAPTURE ON PURIM / SPRING EQUINOX - MARCH 16-22, 2022The Mother of all Wars & the 1335 Days to Shushan Purim - March 16-22, 2022