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4 day Delay from Equilux to Equinox - Some Say Bible, Rapture Dates, other References to Watch for March 21-23 2022
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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144 views • March 20, 2022
Thanks to Steve Fletcher 222 (backup) on YT for making this video.

Steve Fletcher 222 (Backup), 4 day Delay from Equilux to Equinox... Rapture Watch for March 21-23, 2022

Psalm 55:6 Oh that I had wings like a DOVE!!! For then would I FLY AWAY, and be at REST!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mE01u...

Rapture Watch for March 20, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iL-Z...

Rapture Watch for March 19, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijuH2...

My Signet Ring!!! 2022 Most Weddings in 40 Years!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbVry...

Will the IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL be REVIVED this Weekend? March 17-20, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bEamW...

Iran Nuclear Deal closer than ever... March 16 Purim Update
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APJE4...

Rapture on Purim!!! March 16-18, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q8zwI...

Nuclear Conflict is within the realm of possibility - March 14, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80kXg...

Obama tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s ‘feeling fine’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4x92V...

Asteroid Impacts Earth on March 11, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oELSf...

For thou shalt rest, and stand in thy LOT at the End of the Days
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BJw1...

Watching March 11 as a possible Final 7 Day Warning to Purim March 18, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IIhq9...

40 Weeks from Sign of Jonah to Purim - March 16-18, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FvB07...

ENDURANCE... THE END!!! 107 YEARS = PSALM 107
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZ6G_...

Deadly Head Wound Revived... Purim an Appointed Time... March 16-18, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y86up...

RECENT VIDEOS POINTING TO PURIM FROM STEVE FLETCHER 222
**************************************************************
BORN FOR THIS!!! RAPTURE ON PURIM / SPRING EQUINOX, MARCH 16-22, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZZVn...

Is Nuclear War Imminent? This story speaks volumes!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcPDe...

Are you READY for a Nuclear Explosion? USA GOV website updated 2/25/22
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFgxN...

MIND BLOWN IN 2 MINUTES!!!
https://youtu.be/dts61qFmHHc

The Age of Aquarius Begins!!! March 17-18, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEKSQ...

PLANETARY ALIGNMENT MARCH 17-18, 2022 (SHUSHAN PURIM)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EGJVH...

8 PLANETARY BODIES ALIGN ON PURIM!!! MARCH 16-20, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhbJF...

Purim Full Moon in Virgo, Jupiter Water Break at Aquarius!!! HIGH WATCH MARCH 16-20, 2022!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRjzT...

The Fountain of Living Water... Aquarius at the Spring Equinox
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31pz0...

The gods are come down to us... Jupiter/Mercury Conjunction... Spring Equinox, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDiNb...

Thank you Ken Potter for sharing this teaching by Chuck Missler! 2022 - 108 years = 1914 WW1 !!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AVeRG...

BIBLICAL PROOF!!! IMMINENT!!! HAR-MAGEDON IN 2022!?!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1JT6...

UKRAINE: SMOKESCREEN ARMAGEDDON!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cz68...

12,110... That which is hidden will be revealed... March 18, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KgLfG...

More Purim Obama Connections... 1290 Days before March 20, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NB2BE...

Esther and Purim: That which is hidden will be revealed... March 16-18, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvp81...

Anak (means "child of") Krakatoa Erupts - February 5, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vyTNg...

The Descent of Mayan Snake God Kukulkan on the Spring Equinox
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6JPm...

Yucatan Mexico M4.4 Earthquake close to the Asteroid That Wiped Out The Dinosaurs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4qTA8...

Vaccine Mandate Deadline - March 21, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsDv2...

The Crimson Worm... Full WORM Moon of Purim, March 18, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkcpu...

RAPTURE ON PURIM / SPRING EQUINOX - MARCH 16-22, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LoTio...

The Mother of all Wars & the 1335 Days to Shushan Purim - March 16-22, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4yd9...
Keywords
raptureequinoxbible prophesy
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