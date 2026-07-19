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Well, my dear truth seekers, as you can see, Trump's rash actions towards Iran have turned into a real political crisis for the United States. Unfortunately for the 47th President of the United States, Iran turned out to be a tough nut to crack. It is unclear why, but before getting involved in this adventure, Trump was sure that the US army would force Tehran to accept all of Washington's conditions. However, as time has shown, the Iranian authorities were ready for any development of events and refused to make even the slightest concessions. ................................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
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