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KREATOR - IRON DESTINY
DOROS THE LAST OF THE SPARTANS
DOROS THE LAST OF THE SPARTANS
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10 views • November 08, 2020
Another video banned in you tube!First uploaded in tht 10th of January 2016 in you tube and now transferred here! This is what we stand for, something you cannot kill. We are the counter-culture, and we are growing still. This is what we stand for, still believe and always will. My lens are radical!!!! My lens are radical!!!! Iron destiny, We would never be, what they wanted us to be. We refuse to say, We refuse to say, what they want us to say. I would never believe in their lies!!!!!!!!!!!! I would never believe in their lies!!!!!!!!!!!!

LYRICS:Do you remember where this came from?
Do you recall how this started long ago? Do you still believe or did you go astray? Will you be among the last ones to remain? Iron destiny, We would never be, what they wanted us to be. We refuse to say, We refuse to say, what they want us to say. Never wanted to reject them. They rejected: we became for what we are. Some still on the front, some ways come to an end. We made this pact for life, a fate we shall defend. Iron destiny, We would never be, what they wanted us to be. We refuse to say, We refuse to say, what they want us to say. This is what we stand for, something you cannot kill. We are the counter-culture, and we are growing still. This is what we stand for, still believe and always will. My lens are radical My lens are radical Iron destiny, We would never be, what they wanted us to be. We refuse to say, We refuse to say, what they want us to say. I would never believe in their lies! I would never believe in their lies!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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