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FDA Advises To MIX & MATCH Covid Vaccines?! This is Ridiculous.
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31 views • October 20, 2021
So now the FDA wants us to play musical chairs with these jab brands? Ridiculous. Please Share.
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▶ WEBSITES: www.honeycolony.com www.simplytransformative.com www.maryamhenein.com Recent articles: https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
▶ MUST-WATCH BEE DOCUMENTARY: vanishingbees.com
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/maryamheneinbeelady2 ▶ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maryamhenein ▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZcEPV82QPuA0/ ▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/truthavengers ▶ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BeeLady17
▶ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/maryamhenein ▶ GAB: https://gab.com/LadyBee ▶ GABTV: https://trends.gab.com/user/LadyBee
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vev4sv-george-floyd-a-multi-layered-psyop-examined.html ▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
Ebooks: https://www.amazon.com/Maryam-Henein/e/B01JD9O0TK%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share https://www.amazon.com/Biohackers-Manual-Step-Protocol-Long-ebook/dp/B07Q1KCV7B
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