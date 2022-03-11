© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Sick Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Agenda = Same Sex Marriages! [10.03.2022]
Follow
0
Share
Report
63 views • March 11, 2022
Note: Just like in Denmark, The Satanist and their Servants are everywere...
"Same-sex marriage in Denmark has been legal since 15 June 2012. A bill for the legalization of same-sex marriages was introduced by the Thorning-Schmidt I Cabinet, and approved by the Folketing on 7 June 2012. It received royal assent by Queen Margrethe II on 12 June and took effect three days later."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Same-sex_marriage_in_Denmark
- Are many politicians sick sexually derailed? (YES)
- Is it an old 'culture' in Denmark? (YES)
- Was Denmark the first country in the world that released the porn? (YES)
- Was Denmark throughout the world's Mecca for child pornography? (YES)
- Was child porn legally in Denmark for 11 years? (YES)
- Are the other politicians silent about this relationship? (YES)
- Are they then part of this pedophile Agenda? (YES)
- Does the elite hold your hand over each other? (YES)
- Is the legal system rotten and corrupt? (YES)
- Are things connected? (YES)
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
--
Tuomio Church in Turku Finland has approved to marry same sex couples inside the church. This is absolute blasphemy. Try to enjoy the day! (I am having major computer problems. Sorry!)
Adding info as soon as possible. Thank you for understanding!
Videos & links used today
--
Videos
--
De Santis - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6V-31kSNBY&;t=0s
--
Take me to church song - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVjiKRfKpPI&;t=0s
--
Vatican priest sings - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1VyVQQdaDQ&;t=0s
--
Tuomio church FINN ONLY - https://yle.fi/uutiset/3-12351261
--
God bless y'all
Cindy 7grainsofsalt
28 views Mar 10, 2022
7grainsofsalt 4
728 subscribers
https://youtu.be/mYfpSwd7qkE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC23F35kVFSeXwPInwjtRigQ
"Same-sex marriage in Denmark has been legal since 15 June 2012. A bill for the legalization of same-sex marriages was introduced by the Thorning-Schmidt I Cabinet, and approved by the Folketing on 7 June 2012. It received royal assent by Queen Margrethe II on 12 June and took effect three days later."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Same-sex_marriage_in_Denmark
- Are many politicians sick sexually derailed? (YES)
- Is it an old 'culture' in Denmark? (YES)
- Was Denmark the first country in the world that released the porn? (YES)
- Was Denmark throughout the world's Mecca for child pornography? (YES)
- Was child porn legally in Denmark for 11 years? (YES)
- Are the other politicians silent about this relationship? (YES)
- Are they then part of this pedophile Agenda? (YES)
- Does the elite hold your hand over each other? (YES)
- Is the legal system rotten and corrupt? (YES)
- Are things connected? (YES)
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
--
Tuomio Church in Turku Finland has approved to marry same sex couples inside the church. This is absolute blasphemy. Try to enjoy the day! (I am having major computer problems. Sorry!)
Adding info as soon as possible. Thank you for understanding!
Videos & links used today
--
Videos
--
De Santis - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6V-31kSNBY&;t=0s
--
Take me to church song - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVjiKRfKpPI&;t=0s
--
Vatican priest sings - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1VyVQQdaDQ&;t=0s
--
Tuomio church FINN ONLY - https://yle.fi/uutiset/3-12351261
--
God bless y'all
Cindy 7grainsofsalt
28 views Mar 10, 2022
7grainsofsalt 4
728 subscribers
https://youtu.be/mYfpSwd7qkE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC23F35kVFSeXwPInwjtRigQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.