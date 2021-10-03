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Mărturisirea unui Preot-Călugăr care a făcut greșeala să se vaccineze (ne spune Părintele Savvas)
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102 views • October 03, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIqwtA0gdCM | Varanta in traducere in Limba Romana a videoclipului: Elder Savvas - Saint Mount Athos - confessions of the vaccinated priests - Mirror. Este precedata de un citat al Sfantului Paisie Aghioritul care se gaseste in cartea Staretii Despre vremurile din urma la pagina 285.
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