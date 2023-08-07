Create New Account
Doctor Injured by Covid Jab Speaks Truth-Joel Wallskog
The Truth Expedition
Published Yesterday

On today's episode, Mark has a conversation with Dr. Joel Wallskog about Joel's vax injury from the Moderna jab. The discussion includes thoughts on all vaccines, the depopulation agenda, Joel's career ending jab injury and his work with React19 (react19.org), and the broken medical system. You can donate to react19 by going to react19.org or by texting 'react' to 50155 Get your apricot seeds (vitamin b-17) and the book 'World Without Cancer' at rncstore.com Use TRUTHEXPEDITION at checkout to get 10% off your entire order.

