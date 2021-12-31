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Be a Doer of Jesus' Commands!
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10 views • December 31, 2021
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We know that we have come to know him if we keep his commands. Whoever says, “I know him,” but does not do what he commands is a liar, and the truth is not in that person. 1 John 2:3-4
We know that we have come to know him if we keep his commands. Whoever says, “I know him,” but does not do what he commands is a liar, and the truth is not in that person. 1 John 2:3-4
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