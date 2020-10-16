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ER Doctor from Sweden Explains it all - the Science Logic & Philosophy!
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46 views • October 16, 2020
Superb conversation with Dr. Sebastian Rushworth, covering the gamut.
Video source: https://youtu.be/w6IeN6sgJ3g
Google him and his articles - superb. https://sebastianrushworth.com/2020/0...
NOTE: Ivor's extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at his Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support him directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
Video source: https://youtu.be/w6IeN6sgJ3g
Google him and his articles - superb. https://sebastianrushworth.com/2020/0...
NOTE: Ivor's extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at his Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support him directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
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