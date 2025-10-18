Deep State Politics - Judith Kwoba Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/10/17/deep-state-politics/

Judith Kwoba returns to the Cosmic Switchboard Show to talk about the assassination of AfP candidates prior to the recent elections in Germany. Judith also talks about the current state of Germany and Europe in general.

In Part 2 Judith talks about the latest developments in Burkina Faso. She also discusses the uprising in Nepal and also talks about other recent assassinations and Deep State Events.