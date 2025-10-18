BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Deep State Politics - Judith Kwoba Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
15 views • 1 day ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/10/17/deep-state-politics/

Judith Kwoba returns to the Cosmic Switchboard Show to talk about the assassination of AfP candidates prior to the recent elections in Germany. Judith also talks about the current state of Germany and Europe in general.

In Part 2 Judith talks about the latest developments in Burkina Faso. She also discusses the uprising in Nepal and also talks about other recent assassinations and Deep State Events.

Keywords
afd candidate assassination germanygerman election violencepolitical killings germanyafd election controversygermany political crisis 2025rise of far right europeeuropean political instabilitygermany democracy under threateuropean security crisisgermany economic declinemigration tensions europefuture of european politicsgermany social unrestpolitical polarization europegermanys role in eu
