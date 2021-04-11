8 Vitamin C (Abscorbic Acid) Myths | Dr. Sam Bailey

8 Vitamin C Myths you have to stop believing. Here’s what you need to know about Abscorbic Acid.#vitaminc #abscorbicacid #vitamincmythsWhat is Vitamin C?Vitamin C, also known as L-ascorbic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin that is naturally present in some foods, added to others, and available as a dietary supplement. The body cannot generate it on its own; it has to come from your diet.Best Dietary Sources of Vitamin C:• Red pepper, sweet, raw, ½ cup• Orange juice, ¾ cup• Orange, 1 medium• Grapefruit juice, ¾ cup• Kiwifruit, 1 medium• Green pepper, sweet, raw, ½ cup• Broccoli, cooked, ½ cup• Strawberries, fresh, sliced, ½ cup• Brussels sprouts, cooked, ½ cup• Grapefruit, ½ medium• Broccoli, raw, ½ cup• Tomato juice, ¾ cup• Cantaloupe, ½ cup• Cabbage, cooked, ½ cup• Cauliflower, raw, ½ cupSymptoms of Vitamin C Deficiency:• Tiredness. (Early)• Swollen or bleeding gums.• Nose bleeds• Dry or rough skin• Bruising.• Joint pain.• Poor wound healing.• Corkscrew hair.Overt deficiency symptoms only occur if vitamin C intake falls below approximately 10 mg/day for many weeks.Groups at risk of Vitamin C Inadequacy:• Smokers• Babies fed with evaporated or boiled cow’s milk• Elderly (if malnourished)• People with Alcohol or Drug Dependence• Anorexia• End stage kidney disease or chronic haemodialysis• Some cancer patientsMedications that interact with Vitamin C:• Statins – healthcare provider should monitor lipid levels• Individuals undergoing chemotherapy or radiation should consult with their oncologist prior to taking vitamin C or other antioxidant supplements, especially in high doses.High dose Vitamin C supplement side effects:The most common complaints are diarrhea, nausea and abdominal cramps.Other side effects include:• vomiting• kidney stones• headaches• insomnia• bloating• heartburnPapers about Vitamin C:1. Vitamin C for preventing and treating the common cold. Cochrane collaboration. 31 January 20132. Dietary nutrient intakes and skin-aging appearance among middle-aged American women. Am J Clin Nutr 2007 Oct;86(4):1225-31.3. Stability, transdermal penetration, and cutaneous effects of ascorbic acid and its derivatives. J Cosmet Dermatol 2012 Dec;11(4):310-7.By: Dr. Sam BaileyOriginal url: