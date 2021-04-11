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8 Vitamin C (Abscorbic Acid) Myths | Dr. Sam Bailey
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106 views • April 11, 2021
8 Vitamin C Myths you have to stop believing. Here’s what you need to know about Abscorbic Acid.
#vitaminc #abscorbicacid #vitamincmyths
What is Vitamin C?
Vitamin C, also known as L-ascorbic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin that is naturally present in some foods, added to others, and available as a dietary supplement. The body cannot generate it on its own; it has to come from your diet.
Best Dietary Sources of Vitamin C:
• Red pepper, sweet, raw, ½ cup
• Orange juice, ¾ cup
• Orange, 1 medium
• Grapefruit juice, ¾ cup
• Kiwifruit, 1 medium
• Green pepper, sweet, raw, ½ cup
• Broccoli, cooked, ½ cup
• Strawberries, fresh, sliced, ½ cup
• Brussels sprouts, cooked, ½ cup
• Grapefruit, ½ medium
• Broccoli, raw, ½ cup
• Tomato juice, ¾ cup
• Cantaloupe, ½ cup
• Cabbage, cooked, ½ cup
• Cauliflower, raw, ½ cup
Symptoms of Vitamin C Deficiency:
• Tiredness. (Early)
• Swollen or bleeding gums.
• Nose bleeds
• Dry or rough skin
• Bruising.
• Joint pain.
• Poor wound healing.
• Corkscrew hair.
Overt deficiency symptoms only occur if vitamin C intake falls below approximately 10 mg/day for many weeks.
Groups at risk of Vitamin C Inadequacy:
• Smokers
• Babies fed with evaporated or boiled cow’s milk
• Elderly (if malnourished)
• People with Alcohol or Drug Dependence
• Anorexia
• End stage kidney disease or chronic haemodialysis
• Some cancer patients
Medications that interact with Vitamin C:
• Statins – healthcare provider should monitor lipid levels
• Individuals undergoing chemotherapy or radiation should consult with their oncologist prior to taking vitamin C or other antioxidant supplements, especially in high doses.
High dose Vitamin C supplement side effects:
The most common complaints are diarrhea, nausea and abdominal cramps.
Other side effects include:
• vomiting
• kidney stones
• headaches
• insomnia
• bloating
• heartburn
Papers about Vitamin C:
1. Vitamin C for preventing and treating the common cold. Cochrane collaboration. 31 January 2013
https://www.cochrane.org/CD000980/ARI_vitamin-c-for-preventing-and-treating-the-common-cold
2. Dietary nutrient intakes and skin-aging appearance among middle-aged American women. Am J Clin Nutr 2007 Oct;86(4):1225-31.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17921406/
3. Stability, transdermal penetration, and cutaneous effects of ascorbic acid and its derivatives. J Cosmet Dermatol 2012 Dec;11(4):310-7.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23174055/
By: Dr. Sam Bailey
Original url:
https://lbry.tv/@drsambailey:c/8-vitamin-c-abscorbic-acid-myths:0
#vitaminc #abscorbicacid #vitamincmyths
What is Vitamin C?
Vitamin C, also known as L-ascorbic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin that is naturally present in some foods, added to others, and available as a dietary supplement. The body cannot generate it on its own; it has to come from your diet.
Best Dietary Sources of Vitamin C:
• Red pepper, sweet, raw, ½ cup
• Orange juice, ¾ cup
• Orange, 1 medium
• Grapefruit juice, ¾ cup
• Kiwifruit, 1 medium
• Green pepper, sweet, raw, ½ cup
• Broccoli, cooked, ½ cup
• Strawberries, fresh, sliced, ½ cup
• Brussels sprouts, cooked, ½ cup
• Grapefruit, ½ medium
• Broccoli, raw, ½ cup
• Tomato juice, ¾ cup
• Cantaloupe, ½ cup
• Cabbage, cooked, ½ cup
• Cauliflower, raw, ½ cup
Symptoms of Vitamin C Deficiency:
• Tiredness. (Early)
• Swollen or bleeding gums.
• Nose bleeds
• Dry or rough skin
• Bruising.
• Joint pain.
• Poor wound healing.
• Corkscrew hair.
Overt deficiency symptoms only occur if vitamin C intake falls below approximately 10 mg/day for many weeks.
Groups at risk of Vitamin C Inadequacy:
• Smokers
• Babies fed with evaporated or boiled cow’s milk
• Elderly (if malnourished)
• People with Alcohol or Drug Dependence
• Anorexia
• End stage kidney disease or chronic haemodialysis
• Some cancer patients
Medications that interact with Vitamin C:
• Statins – healthcare provider should monitor lipid levels
• Individuals undergoing chemotherapy or radiation should consult with their oncologist prior to taking vitamin C or other antioxidant supplements, especially in high doses.
High dose Vitamin C supplement side effects:
The most common complaints are diarrhea, nausea and abdominal cramps.
Other side effects include:
• vomiting
• kidney stones
• headaches
• insomnia
• bloating
• heartburn
Papers about Vitamin C:
1. Vitamin C for preventing and treating the common cold. Cochrane collaboration. 31 January 2013
https://www.cochrane.org/CD000980/ARI_vitamin-c-for-preventing-and-treating-the-common-cold
2. Dietary nutrient intakes and skin-aging appearance among middle-aged American women. Am J Clin Nutr 2007 Oct;86(4):1225-31.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17921406/
3. Stability, transdermal penetration, and cutaneous effects of ascorbic acid and its derivatives. J Cosmet Dermatol 2012 Dec;11(4):310-7.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23174055/
By: Dr. Sam Bailey
Original url:
https://lbry.tv/@drsambailey:c/8-vitamin-c-abscorbic-acid-myths:0
Keywords
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