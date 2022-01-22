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Breaking! Alex Newman's Father Being Murdered by Florida Hospital
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197 views • January 22, 2022
1.20.2022. Critical Disclosure Radio.
Award-winning international journalist, educator, author, and consultant Alex Newman joins me with breaking news from Florida concerning a local hospital that is attempting to murder his father.
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/1ad7249b-23d3-41be-b096-03b8d7c27f7a
Award-winning international journalist, educator, author, and consultant Alex Newman joins me with breaking news from Florida concerning a local hospital that is attempting to murder his father.
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/1ad7249b-23d3-41be-b096-03b8d7c27f7a
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