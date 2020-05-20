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Jean-Jacques Crevecoeur - La stratégie de choc - L'élaboration de lois de contrôle des pensées divergentes
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0 view • May 20, 2020
5 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnBOM3DCoJE
Chaine YT Patrick LAROVERRE : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkV8sznD5D1P8ebLHdDl5ew
la pensée unique dominante :
Le décryptage des enjeux cachés de la pandémie - avec Thierry Casasnovas et Jean-Jacques Crèvecoeur : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPCP6s9JZ5o
Chaine YT Patrick LAROVERRE : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkV8sznD5D1P8ebLHdDl5ew
la pensée unique dominante :
Le décryptage des enjeux cachés de la pandémie - avec Thierry Casasnovas et Jean-Jacques Crèvecoeur : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPCP6s9JZ5o
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