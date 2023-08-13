01 ResponAbilidad Parte 1

ResponsAbilidad Parte
Si queremos llegar a ser libres y soberanos, entonces la ResponsAbilidad en el sentido de la capacidad de dar respuestas en todas las situaciones de la vida es una condición básica. La ResponsAbilidad no tiene nada que ver con la culpa.
