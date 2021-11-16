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WHO "THEY" ARE - "THE NAMES AND FACES" - DR. DAVID MARTIN
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693 views • November 16, 2021
Here is the much talked about presentation by Dr. David Martin at the Red Pill Expo 2021. He puts names to all the actors that are all playing us in the Covid conspiracy.
Link to Presentation : https://t.me/robinmg/11243
The Covid Orchestra, Board of Trustees
“The Names of the People Killing Humanity” compiled by Dr David Martin.
Related posts: https://t.me/robinmg/11281, https://t.me/robinmg/11277
1. Al Gore, Vice-President of the United States (1993-2001), Chairman and Co-Founder, Generation Investment Management LLP
2. Andre Hoffmann, Vice- Chairman, Roche
3. Angel Gurria, QECD
4. Bill Gates, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
5. Christine Lagarde, President European Central Bank
6. Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Finance, Office of the Deputy Prime minister of Canada
7. David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman, Carlyle Group
8. Dustin Moskovitz, Open Philanthropy
9. Fabiola Gianotti, Director-General, European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN)
10. Feike Sybesma, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Royal Philips
11. H.M. Queen Rania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Queen of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Office of H.M Queen Rania Al Abdullah
12. Heizo Takenaka, Professor Emeritus, Keio University
13. Herman Gref, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Sberbank
14. Jim Hagemann Snabe,Chairman Siemens
15. Julie Sweet , Chief Executive Officer, Accenture
16. Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum
17. Kristalina Georgeva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF)
18. L. Rafael Reif, President, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
19. Larry Page, Google
20. Laurence D Fink, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, BlackRock
21. Luis Alberto Moreno, Member of the Board of Trustees World Economic Forum
22. Marc Benioff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce
23. Mark Carney, United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, United Nations
24. Mark Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, Nestle
25. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook
26. Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries
27. Orit Gadiesh, Chairman, Bain & Company
28. Patrice Motsepe, Founder and Executive Chairman, African Rainbow Minerals
29. Paula Ingabire, Minister of Information Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Innovation of Rwanda
30. Peter Brabeck-Latmathe, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, World Economic Forum
31. Peter Maurer, President, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)
32. Robert Mercer, Renaissance Fund
33. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister, Government of Singapore
34. Thomas Buberi, Chief Executive Officer, AXA
35. Yo-Yo Ma, Cellist
36. Zhu Min, Chairman, National Institute of Financial Research
Link to Presentation : https://t.me/robinmg/11243
The Covid Orchestra, Board of Trustees
“The Names of the People Killing Humanity” compiled by Dr David Martin.
Related posts: https://t.me/robinmg/11281, https://t.me/robinmg/11277
1. Al Gore, Vice-President of the United States (1993-2001), Chairman and Co-Founder, Generation Investment Management LLP
2. Andre Hoffmann, Vice- Chairman, Roche
3. Angel Gurria, QECD
4. Bill Gates, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
5. Christine Lagarde, President European Central Bank
6. Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Finance, Office of the Deputy Prime minister of Canada
7. David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman, Carlyle Group
8. Dustin Moskovitz, Open Philanthropy
9. Fabiola Gianotti, Director-General, European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN)
10. Feike Sybesma, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Royal Philips
11. H.M. Queen Rania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Queen of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Office of H.M Queen Rania Al Abdullah
12. Heizo Takenaka, Professor Emeritus, Keio University
13. Herman Gref, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Sberbank
14. Jim Hagemann Snabe,Chairman Siemens
15. Julie Sweet , Chief Executive Officer, Accenture
16. Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum
17. Kristalina Georgeva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF)
18. L. Rafael Reif, President, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
19. Larry Page, Google
20. Laurence D Fink, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, BlackRock
21. Luis Alberto Moreno, Member of the Board of Trustees World Economic Forum
22. Marc Benioff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce
23. Mark Carney, United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, United Nations
24. Mark Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, Nestle
25. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook
26. Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries
27. Orit Gadiesh, Chairman, Bain & Company
28. Patrice Motsepe, Founder and Executive Chairman, African Rainbow Minerals
29. Paula Ingabire, Minister of Information Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Innovation of Rwanda
30. Peter Brabeck-Latmathe, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, World Economic Forum
31. Peter Maurer, President, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)
32. Robert Mercer, Renaissance Fund
33. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister, Government of Singapore
34. Thomas Buberi, Chief Executive Officer, AXA
35. Yo-Yo Ma, Cellist
36. Zhu Min, Chairman, National Institute of Financial Research
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