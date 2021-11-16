WHO "THEY" ARE - "THE NAMES AND FACES" - DR. DAVID MARTIN

Here is the much talked about presentation by Dr. David Martin at the Red Pill Expo 2021. He puts names to all the actors that are all playing us in the Covid conspiracy.

Link to Presentation : https://t.me/robinmg/11243



The Covid Orchestra, Board of Trustees

“The Names of the People Killing Humanity” compiled by Dr David Martin.



Related posts: https://t.me/robinmg/11281, https://t.me/robinmg/11277



1. Al Gore, Vice-President of the United States (1993-2001), Chairman and Co-Founder, Generation Investment Management LLP

2. Andre Hoffmann, Vice- Chairman, Roche

3. Angel Gurria, QECD

4. Bill Gates, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

5. Christine Lagarde, President European Central Bank

6. Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Finance, Office of the Deputy Prime minister of Canada

7. David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman, Carlyle Group

8. Dustin Moskovitz, Open Philanthropy

9. Fabiola Gianotti, Director-General, European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN)

10. Feike Sybesma, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Royal Philips

11. H.M. Queen Rania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Queen of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Office of H.M Queen Rania Al Abdullah

12. Heizo Takenaka, Professor Emeritus, Keio University

13. Herman Gref, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Sberbank

14. Jim Hagemann Snabe,Chairman Siemens

15. Julie Sweet , Chief Executive Officer, Accenture

16. Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum

17. Kristalina Georgeva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF)

18. L. Rafael Reif, President, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

19. Larry Page, Google

20. Laurence D Fink, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, BlackRock

21. Luis Alberto Moreno, Member of the Board of Trustees World Economic Forum

22. Marc Benioff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce

23. Mark Carney, United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, United Nations

24. Mark Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, Nestle

25. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook

26. Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries

27. Orit Gadiesh, Chairman, Bain & Company

28. Patrice Motsepe, Founder and Executive Chairman, African Rainbow Minerals

29. Paula Ingabire, Minister of Information Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Innovation of Rwanda

30. Peter Brabeck-Latmathe, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, World Economic Forum

31. Peter Maurer, President, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

32. Robert Mercer, Renaissance Fund

33. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister, Government of Singapore

34. Thomas Buberi, Chief Executive Officer, AXA

35. Yo-Yo Ma, Cellist

36. Zhu Min, Chairman, National Institute of Financial Research