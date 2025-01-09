Mike Waltz explains about Greenland, it's all about the Arctic.

Trump is seriously considering buying Greenland to strengthen influence in the Western Hemisphere, Reuters reports.

One of his associates claims that "the purchase of Greenland" is listed as a priority in the foreign policy agenda drawn up after his victory in the presidential election.

Adding: The Arctic is within Russia's national and strategic interests, and it is interested in peace and stability there, Peskov stated in response to a question regarding U.S. claims to Canada and Greenland.