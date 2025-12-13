EU Threatens to Dump Trillions of Dollars - Desperation Accelerates w/ Martin Armstrong

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Legendary economist Martin Armstrong returns with a powerful update on the escalating crisis inside the European Union. Armstrong breaks down the deteriorating financial and political conditions driving EU leaders toward increasingly desperate actions — including their threat to dump trillions in U.S. dollar assets in an attempt to pressure President Trump into supporting expanded NATO military operations against Russia.

Armstrong also reveals his behind-the-scenes efforts to help broker a viable peace plan in the region during the Trump administration, offering rare insight into what was possible then — and what is at stake now.

With unmatched historical knowledge, deep economic modeling, and decades of experience advising governments, Armstrong explains the real motives, the real risks, and the real trajectory of the conflict. His analysis is essential for anyone trying to understand the geopolitical and economic storm now unfolding across Europe and the world.

