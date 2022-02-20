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Telling it how it is - Tyrants & Tyranny in Canada
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35 views • February 20, 2022
This man tells it like it is! As Trudeau and his cabinet, along with Police who should be arrested gor Crimes Against Humanity, are violating the civil rights of every Canadian!
They have gone full on Tyrant. And it appears... They learned from the best!
Trudeau’s deputy, Chrystia Freeland, who is also a director of Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum and the granddaughter of a prominent Nazi, says she plans to make her emergency powers permanent. The apple don't fall far from the tree does it?
She's just trying to make Grandpa proud!
The fact that NO POLICE OFFICERS WHATSOEVER have stepped forward to defend the Inalienable human rights of Canadians tells you everything you need to know about the police... Don't it?
They have gone full on Tyrant. And it appears... They learned from the best!
Trudeau’s deputy, Chrystia Freeland, who is also a director of Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum and the granddaughter of a prominent Nazi, says she plans to make her emergency powers permanent. The apple don't fall far from the tree does it?
She's just trying to make Grandpa proud!
The fact that NO POLICE OFFICERS WHATSOEVER have stepped forward to defend the Inalienable human rights of Canadians tells you everything you need to know about the police... Don't it?
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