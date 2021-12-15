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Mrs. LDS Prepper's Favorite Hot Winter Drink
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164 views • December 15, 2021
Sue's Hot Winter Drink Recipe:
1 This is My Happy Place Mug https://amzn.to/3EMb4sG
1 Tablespoon Organic Coconut Oil https://amzn.to/31Q4XVI
2 Heaping Teaspoons Pero Drink https://amzn.to/3DO3exj
1 Tablespoon Powdered Cream https://amzn.to/3DIJnQq
15-16 Drops Stevia https://amzn.to/3yhx24h
2 Squirts Yarrow Extract https://amzn.to/3GuKdlq
Stir ingredients together and enjoy.
1 This is My Happy Place Mug https://amzn.to/3EMb4sG
1 Tablespoon Organic Coconut Oil https://amzn.to/31Q4XVI
2 Heaping Teaspoons Pero Drink https://amzn.to/3DO3exj
1 Tablespoon Powdered Cream https://amzn.to/3DIJnQq
15-16 Drops Stevia https://amzn.to/3yhx24h
2 Squirts Yarrow Extract https://amzn.to/3GuKdlq
Stir ingredients together and enjoy.
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