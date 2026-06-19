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- Pentagon official declared Grok integral to Operation Epic Fury, enabling rapid large-scale military targeting capabilities.
- Maven Smart Systems used Grok to coordinate 2,000 munitions against 2,000 targets efficiently during operations.
- Pentagon argued xAI data centers are critical infrastructure, linking computing capacity directly to defense readiness.
- Legal battles and criticism intensified over pollution allegations, civilian casualties, AI ethics and accountability concerns.
- Expanding military reliance on commercial AI raises oversight, reliability, centralization concerns amid evolving defense strategies.
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