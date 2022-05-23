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MONKEYPOX / SMALLPOX OR MONKEY BUSINESS ?
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408 views • May 23, 2022
JESUS is LORD
Thank you and credit to Andy Leech for the beautiful music -
Andy Leech - Rainy Day Guitar Loop
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcQN-vCOCIE
Breaking News
The biggest World Health Organization (W.H.O) Health Act -
Titled: The Pandemic Treaty is currently being made law at World Health Assembly from 22nd-28th of May 2022, where 196 nations will hand over their sovereign authority for health to the W.H.O.
It will effect the entire world's population when it comes into effect. ALL issues of the entire world will be put into the hands of the W.H.O Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to finally give him
decision making power of the entire 7.5 billion people's of the earth. The W.H.O who will have dominion over all nations.
Make no mistake, this is Biblically Esau gaining dominion over Jacob his twin brother, we are witnessing the yoke being broken from Esau's neck...
GEN 27:39-41 (KJV).
These elite satanists are spiritual descendants of Esau, who sold his birthright.
They have also sold their birthrights / sold their souls.
The house of Esau / Edom / Edomites will be destroyed by JESUS on his return...
OBAD 1:18 (KJV).
PACIFIC ECLIPSE (PDF) -
https://reader.elsevier.com/reader/sd/pii/S0264410X21014304?token=EF0F6C0428EEB006510E8E158A4539CEE008DB1824B5D17A831060EBFB0A04BB8025C0F2260167D9167BB9A232EEC237&;originRegion=us-east-1&originCreation=20220521042711
W.H.O "Pandemic Treaty" -
https://www.americaoutloud.com/biden-handing-over-u-s-sovereignty-to-who/
W.H.O Pandemic Treaty (PDF)
https://www.printfriendly.com/p/g/i8ePRd
To date, these are 2 of the very few "vaccines" that qualifies for the mark of the beast.
They are intradermal; which is IN the skin...
REV 13:16-18 KJV
REV 14:9-11 KJV
REV 16:1-2 KJV
-
1. INOVIO -
https://www.inovio.com/dna-medicines-technology/
2. ZyCoV-D (with the 66.6% Efficacy... of course)
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/ZyCoV-D
https://www.precisionvaccinations.com/vaccines/zycov-d-covid-19-vaccine
Rudolf Steiner Archive -
https://rsarchive.org/GA/GA0177/19171007p01.html
ATTENTION.
At the 31:15min mark of this video the World Economic Forum Advisor to Klaus Schwab, WEF founder, Yuval Noah Harari, lectures an assembly with a large projected image behind him of "the Sovereign" with also a 9 pointed symbol of (moon Phases?).
This image appears on 1651 ,Thomas Hobbes book as the frontispiece for LEVIATHAN. (original engraving by Abraham Bosse). The book discusses the concept of social contract theory.
The engraving shows "the Sovereign" who has many, many people inside his domain/body. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sovereignty
This “Sovereign" wields a straight blade sword in his right hand, and highly stylised crozier in his left hand. The straight blade sword is historically a weapon for piercing through an enemy. The crozier is a stylised shepherds crook.
Folks, this shepherd is NOT the Biblical Good Shepherd - JESUS - but "the Sovereign" that holds legal, legitimate dominion over the world's people who have handed their Sovereignty to this figure through social contract. Which we are now seeing occur with the World Health Organization (W.H.O) usurping authority from 196 nations at the World Health Assembly (W.H.A) with the "Pandemic Treaty” being signed by contractual agreement from the 22nd-28th May 2022 by the W.H.A, Geneva.
The world is currently handing over its’ Sovereignty (Sovereignty = supreme, legitimate authority over some polity.) to W.H.O Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who will hand over to the figure pictured in the 1651 engraving, who is NOT JESUS the Good Shepherd, but to his and our adversary, who will be the Biblical antichrist who is will call himself God, and require worship of himself by causing a mark and image and number to be accepted by his followers. REV 13:16-18 KJV, REV 14:9-11 KJV, REV 16:1-2 KJV.
NO COINCIDENCE that Yuval N Harari stands in front of this image and is obviously ushering in antichrist into this world by using this image which involves the title of “Sovereign”.
This agreement is presently becoming Law as the world transfers its sovereignty and dominion to "the Sovereign" who will by “lawful” agreement ,by social contract ,gain dominion. Antichrist will change times and laws - DAN 7:5 KJV
Dominion will be handed finally to antichrist. GEN 27: 39-41 KJV.
Dominion means ‘Sovereign right to rule’.
The image also is eerily predictive of the arrival of a future “Messiah” in the clouds. This false “Messiah” (the antichrist) will be revealed with Project Bluebeam faking JESUS return and possibly simultaneously the fake un-Biblical “rapture” of the church.
Things sure are heating ups ay folks?
JESUS requires his followers to love NOT their lives unto the death… REV 12:11 KJV
To summarise:
ALL of these "COVID-19", Monkeypox, Smallpox "Vaccines" and "Tests" are ALL leading to the Biblical mark of the beast...
PLEASE SAY NO TO ALL "VACCINES", AND NO TO ALL "TESTS".
Jesus loves you
Thank you and credit to Andy Leech for the beautiful music -
Andy Leech - Rainy Day Guitar Loop
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcQN-vCOCIE
Breaking News
The biggest World Health Organization (W.H.O) Health Act -
Titled: The Pandemic Treaty is currently being made law at World Health Assembly from 22nd-28th of May 2022, where 196 nations will hand over their sovereign authority for health to the W.H.O.
It will effect the entire world's population when it comes into effect. ALL issues of the entire world will be put into the hands of the W.H.O Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to finally give him
decision making power of the entire 7.5 billion people's of the earth. The W.H.O who will have dominion over all nations.
Make no mistake, this is Biblically Esau gaining dominion over Jacob his twin brother, we are witnessing the yoke being broken from Esau's neck...
GEN 27:39-41 (KJV).
These elite satanists are spiritual descendants of Esau, who sold his birthright.
They have also sold their birthrights / sold their souls.
The house of Esau / Edom / Edomites will be destroyed by JESUS on his return...
OBAD 1:18 (KJV).
PACIFIC ECLIPSE (PDF) -
https://reader.elsevier.com/reader/sd/pii/S0264410X21014304?token=EF0F6C0428EEB006510E8E158A4539CEE008DB1824B5D17A831060EBFB0A04BB8025C0F2260167D9167BB9A232EEC237&;originRegion=us-east-1&originCreation=20220521042711
W.H.O "Pandemic Treaty" -
https://www.americaoutloud.com/biden-handing-over-u-s-sovereignty-to-who/
W.H.O Pandemic Treaty (PDF)
https://www.printfriendly.com/p/g/i8ePRd
To date, these are 2 of the very few "vaccines" that qualifies for the mark of the beast.
They are intradermal; which is IN the skin...
REV 13:16-18 KJV
REV 14:9-11 KJV
REV 16:1-2 KJV
-
1. INOVIO -
https://www.inovio.com/dna-medicines-technology/
2. ZyCoV-D (with the 66.6% Efficacy... of course)
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/ZyCoV-D
https://www.precisionvaccinations.com/vaccines/zycov-d-covid-19-vaccine
Rudolf Steiner Archive -
https://rsarchive.org/GA/GA0177/19171007p01.html
ATTENTION.
At the 31:15min mark of this video the World Economic Forum Advisor to Klaus Schwab, WEF founder, Yuval Noah Harari, lectures an assembly with a large projected image behind him of "the Sovereign" with also a 9 pointed symbol of (moon Phases?).
This image appears on 1651 ,Thomas Hobbes book as the frontispiece for LEVIATHAN. (original engraving by Abraham Bosse). The book discusses the concept of social contract theory.
The engraving shows "the Sovereign" who has many, many people inside his domain/body. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sovereignty
This “Sovereign" wields a straight blade sword in his right hand, and highly stylised crozier in his left hand. The straight blade sword is historically a weapon for piercing through an enemy. The crozier is a stylised shepherds crook.
Folks, this shepherd is NOT the Biblical Good Shepherd - JESUS - but "the Sovereign" that holds legal, legitimate dominion over the world's people who have handed their Sovereignty to this figure through social contract. Which we are now seeing occur with the World Health Organization (W.H.O) usurping authority from 196 nations at the World Health Assembly (W.H.A) with the "Pandemic Treaty” being signed by contractual agreement from the 22nd-28th May 2022 by the W.H.A, Geneva.
The world is currently handing over its’ Sovereignty (Sovereignty = supreme, legitimate authority over some polity.) to W.H.O Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who will hand over to the figure pictured in the 1651 engraving, who is NOT JESUS the Good Shepherd, but to his and our adversary, who will be the Biblical antichrist who is will call himself God, and require worship of himself by causing a mark and image and number to be accepted by his followers. REV 13:16-18 KJV, REV 14:9-11 KJV, REV 16:1-2 KJV.
NO COINCIDENCE that Yuval N Harari stands in front of this image and is obviously ushering in antichrist into this world by using this image which involves the title of “Sovereign”.
This agreement is presently becoming Law as the world transfers its sovereignty and dominion to "the Sovereign" who will by “lawful” agreement ,by social contract ,gain dominion. Antichrist will change times and laws - DAN 7:5 KJV
Dominion will be handed finally to antichrist. GEN 27: 39-41 KJV.
Dominion means ‘Sovereign right to rule’.
The image also is eerily predictive of the arrival of a future “Messiah” in the clouds. This false “Messiah” (the antichrist) will be revealed with Project Bluebeam faking JESUS return and possibly simultaneously the fake un-Biblical “rapture” of the church.
Things sure are heating ups ay folks?
JESUS requires his followers to love NOT their lives unto the death… REV 12:11 KJV
To summarise:
ALL of these "COVID-19", Monkeypox, Smallpox "Vaccines" and "Tests" are ALL leading to the Biblical mark of the beast...
PLEASE SAY NO TO ALL "VACCINES", AND NO TO ALL "TESTS".
Jesus loves you
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