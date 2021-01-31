WE NEED STATESMEN!! (not politicians)

Are we finally starting to realize that most of our choices are an illusion, put there by a powerful few to keep us trapped within their system.The 2020 Presidential Election reached a new low in legitimacy, transparency and credibility to disillusioned American VotersBig Media and Big Tech worked overtime to promote and cover up for an establishment lackey that was clearly suffering from cognitive issues, while waging open warfare against a successful sitting President that was decidedly more Populist than Republican. Meanwhile, Republican candidates for Congress and Senate rode the coattails of President Trump into office, then abandoned him when it really mattered. The true color of most Republican politicians is decidedly more yellow than red, white and blue, while most Democrats are finally admitting that they are crimson red to the core. American voters are finally beginning to realize that we are being had....in a very big way. The only question is, why did it take so long to wake up, and is it too late to make a difference?The two party system is, and was always, designed to limit competition and protect the political insiders in a shell game that leaves voters with little or no choice in selecting the best candidates for elective office. Third parties have almost no opportunity to get elected and career politicians have replaced the Statesmen that once held political office. Moreover, the two party system that has taken over 21st Century American politics no longer provides even the illusion of voter choice and has become little more than not so funny comic farce, with the hand picked candidates of the Power Elite and special interests pretending to offer voters a legitimate choice for the direction of the country as they move us stealthily into their globalist technocratic utopia. The establishment core of both parties have become little more than B Movie actors to mollify the masses as they herd us into their totalitarian nightmare, and they are not about to let an outsider with a legitimate love of country and our Constitution upset their globalist apple cart. They would rather destroy our magnificent republic than give up their positions of power to the likes of Populist President, Donald J. Trump. If we continue to follow their plan of electing the lesser of two evils, the Deep State will only get deeper and the Swamp will only get bigger........the lesser of two evils invariably ends up in the same place; EVIL.America is facing the greatest challenge of its brief but spectacular history. We can accept the shame of losing the greatest experiment in liberty blessed upon humanity to Marxists and technocrats that have worked tirelessly to destroy our constitutional foundation, or we can follow the examples of great leaders and statesmen like Patrick Henry, George Washington and Frederick Douglas who were willing to risk everything to bring liberty and free choice to the common man as a small r republican government meant to protect and not provide.We can accomplish this best by ending party politics and putting statesmen in office rather than political hacks hand picked by the Establishment Elite of the Republican and Democratic Parties.Wake up American and realize that we have a choice. If we are willing to think outside of the box, maybe we can escape the Skinner's box that the establishment is keeping us locked in.