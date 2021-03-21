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IT'S NOT OVER: A PLAGUE IS COMING
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170 views • March 21, 2021
This virus is proving to be not as serious as we once thought, for most people. But, don't let down your guard, because, according to spirit guides, there are more contagious diseases coming, and they will be more deadly. What can you do to protect yourself? Why is it happening? Who is behind it? And, how does all this relate to the Georgia Guide Stones?
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