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A MESSAGE TO THE TRUCKERS
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30 views • February 08, 2022
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45.000 vaccinated deaths within 72 hours https://bit.ly/3qYSlpw
Canadian Trucker with A Message for Justin Trudeau https://bit.ly/3rWu6Ya
The vaccines are designed to kill and depopulate the planet https://bit.ly/3trLl62
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IF YOU THINK ITS A GAME YOU BETTER WAKE THE HELL UP https://bit.ly/3AzPp5E
Medical Kidnap US makes it impossible to escape hospital after being admitted https://bit.ly/3nXV28M
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