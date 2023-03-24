Create New Account
Shooting multimedia system
Published Yesterday |
https://youtu.be/ViXjJ0Eku3U 

https://vk.com/video27889722_456241614 

Videography for Sitronics IT company https://www.publish0x.com/professional-videoproduction/videography-for-sitronics-it-company-xddzkke 

Shooting multimedia system.

Presentation of a multimedia system for shooting clubs.

Source: https://vk.com/@piterpro_production-kak-prohodili-semki-videorolika-dlya-it-kompanii-sitronics 

Publication in Russian:  https://dzen.ru/a/ZB0okqVvak1Qwyjp 


Game system for shooting clubs

https://coub.com/view/3aygso 


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC for IT Sitronics


weapongamesitvideographymultimedia

