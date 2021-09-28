© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trillion Dollar Coins And Coming Digital Currency
Follow
0
Share
Report
502 views • September 28, 2021
If you think trillion dollar bills sound like a good idea, I implore to to research the history of our monetary system and how we got to where we are today. Such a notion is completely absurd, on it's face. Will we gain our power and freedom back under the Constitution or will we continue to let central bankers usurp our sovereignty? Once they have their digital currency, it's over, forever.
Sources:
https://www.wlwt.com/article/could-a-dollar1-trillion-coin-save-the-federal-government-from-financial-armageddon/37735482
https://www.superiortitanium.com/100-Trillion.html
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80886/two-federal-reserve-banksters-retire-amid-questions-about-their-stock.html
https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/essay/artI_S8_C5_1/
https://constitutionallawreporter.com/guarantee-clause/
https://thetruedefender.com/the-real-covid-plan-revealed-by-catherine-austin-fitts/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGFDozNhTtI
https://www.newyork.org/history/history-of-the-rothschild-bank-worlds-biggest-bank
https://sovereigntyinternational.fyi/freefiles/Modern_Money_Mechanics.pdf
https://www.amazon.com/Rothschild-Wealth-Dynasty-Derek-Wilson/dp/0684190184
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/787940.Rothschild
https://www.amazon.com/House-of-Rothschild-Volume-1-audiobook/dp/B07L5T55D7
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/323614.Two_Rothschilds_and_the_Land_of_Israel
https://bvi.org/33-years-between-these-two-economist-covers
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catherine_Austin_Fitts
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alan_Greenspan
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
Sources:
https://www.wlwt.com/article/could-a-dollar1-trillion-coin-save-the-federal-government-from-financial-armageddon/37735482
https://www.superiortitanium.com/100-Trillion.html
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80886/two-federal-reserve-banksters-retire-amid-questions-about-their-stock.html
https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/essay/artI_S8_C5_1/
https://constitutionallawreporter.com/guarantee-clause/
https://thetruedefender.com/the-real-covid-plan-revealed-by-catherine-austin-fitts/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGFDozNhTtI
https://www.newyork.org/history/history-of-the-rothschild-bank-worlds-biggest-bank
https://sovereigntyinternational.fyi/freefiles/Modern_Money_Mechanics.pdf
https://www.amazon.com/Rothschild-Wealth-Dynasty-Derek-Wilson/dp/0684190184
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/787940.Rothschild
https://www.amazon.com/House-of-Rothschild-Volume-1-audiobook/dp/B07L5T55D7
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/323614.Two_Rothschilds_and_the_Land_of_Israel
https://bvi.org/33-years-between-these-two-economist-covers
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catherine_Austin_Fitts
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alan_Greenspan
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.