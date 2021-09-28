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Trillion Dollar Coins And Coming Digital Currency
Chad Chaddington
Chad Chaddington
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502 views • September 28, 2021
If you think trillion dollar bills sound like a good idea, I implore to to research the history of our monetary system and how we got to where we are today. Such a notion is completely absurd, on it's face. Will we gain our power and freedom back under the Constitution or will we continue to let central bankers usurp our sovereignty? Once they have their digital currency, it's over, forever.

Sources:

https://www.wlwt.com/article/could-a-dollar1-trillion-coin-save-the-federal-government-from-financial-armageddon/37735482

https://www.superiortitanium.com/100-Trillion.html

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80886/two-federal-reserve-banksters-retire-amid-questions-about-their-stock.html

https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/essay/artI_S8_C5_1/

https://constitutionallawreporter.com/guarantee-clause/

https://thetruedefender.com/the-real-covid-plan-revealed-by-catherine-austin-fitts/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGFDozNhTtI

https://www.newyork.org/history/history-of-the-rothschild-bank-worlds-biggest-bank

https://sovereigntyinternational.fyi/freefiles/Modern_Money_Mechanics.pdf

https://www.amazon.com/Rothschild-Wealth-Dynasty-Derek-Wilson/dp/0684190184

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/787940.Rothschild

https://www.amazon.com/House-of-Rothschild-Volume-1-audiobook/dp/B07L5T55D7

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/323614.Two_Rothschilds_and_the_Land_of_Israel

https://bvi.org/33-years-between-these-two-economist-covers

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catherine_Austin_Fitts

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alan_Greenspan

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Keywords
vaccinationvaccinefedfederal reservenwonew world orderrothschildsjerome powellalan greenspanworld bankcoronadigital currencyimfcentral bankeconomistwefcoronaviruscoviddigital dollarniall fergusoncbdcjanet yellen
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