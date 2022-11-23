by Paul Joseph WatsonNovember 22nd 2022, 4:40 pm
Courtesy of Infowars.com
https://www.infowars.com/posts/woke-imperialism/
Islam vs LGBT.
A Qatari man on Twitter received over 600,000 likes for asking why other countries with different cultures should embrace and promote LGBT.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.