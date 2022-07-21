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Joe Rogan and the World Sees Justin Trudeau As a Dictator: So Why Don't Most Canadians See a Commie in Charge?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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65 views • July 21, 2022

Excerpt: " A meeting of the European Parliament in Brussels earlier in the year should have been seen as a pivotal moment in Canadian politics. With Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance, a group of Parliamentarians described him as a dictator within a democratic country.


Never in Canadian history has anything close to this occurred. The magnitude of moment should be understood by all Canadians. It won't be-- a fact indicative of the nature of the accusation. In authoritarian nations, media are charged with converting damaging political events into conditions palatable to the general public.


Thus it was that state-funded CBC News branded Trudeau-bashers in Europe a gang of anti-vaxxer racists. One MEP called out the prime minister for trampling on “fundamental rights by criminalizing his own citizens as terrorists just because they dare to stand up to his perverted concept of democracy.”


Related videos;


Watch: Two EU Parliament members criticize Trudeau

CTV News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UL1kMKgq1b0


Joe Rogan: Canada Is COMMUNIST, 'Dictator' Justin Trudeau Has GOT TO GO

The Hill

https://youtu.be/yTv1-ROl7xk


Related link:


https://bradsalzberg.substack.com/p/the-world-sees-justin-trudeau-as-8f9


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