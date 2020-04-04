Jesus Christ - We are in Pre-Tribulation

Saturday, March 28, 2020:At the Eternal Father Chapel I was praying before our Adoration DVD. I could see a small cuckoo clock but the bird could not come out, and it was five minutes to 12:00. Jesus said: “My people, I want to explain to you what I mean by the term ‘pre-tribulation’, which is why I am showing you this clock. You are experiencing with this corona virus, the troubled time that was mentioned by Fr. Michel. The pre-tribulation time will be from now until the Great Tribulation begins when the Antichrist will declare himself. You will see a trial of the virus causing quarantines. The worse trial will be during the football season from September to February of the following year. Be prepared to come to My refuges in the fall when many will be dying from this virus. When you come to My refuges, you will be healed of any virus. When your lives are in danger, I will call you to My refuges, so do not be afraid of this evil virus. I will not leave My faithful as orphans to die from this virus. So listen to My call when you are told to come to My refuges. Remember to bring your backpacks, and have faith that I can heal you from this pandemic virus.”