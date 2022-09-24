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Susan Standfield: The Health Emergency Was Organized Large-Scale Financial Fraud
Geopolitics & Empire
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89 views • September 24, 2022

Canadian activist Susan Standfield discusses the "pandemic" racket and how the so-called health emergency was highly organized and large-scale financial fraud. The English-speaking Western countries are the hardest hit by the looming financial collapse as the new and alternative financial system is being built in the East. She discusses the cashless society and believes Brexit may have triggered the pandemic. She is trying to raise millions in capital in order to assist the freedom community. She sees a return to manufacturing, populism, farming, and people rediscovering their nationhood.


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About Susan Standfield

Susan Standfield grew up in 1970's Vancouver in a neighbourhood called Shaughnessy where her father also grew up in the 1940's five blocks away. Her English ancestors The Tolpuddle Martyrs inspired both the trade union and Suffragette movement by standing up for labour rights in Tolpuddle, Dorset England post French Revolution. She has a Bachelor of Arts from Queen's University at Kingston, has lived and worked all over Africa, and is a mom of 2 and currently lives near Manchester. On April 12 2020 she started the NO MORE LOCKDOWNS marches in Vancouver and designed tshirts to replace the income her family lost from public health crimes in BC. She designs justice to inspire women and moms to step into leadership in their own authentic and unique way.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

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canadatrudeaudystopiacashless societydavoslockdowncovidgreat resetvaccine passports
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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