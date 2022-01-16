Justice Department Is Pressured To End China Initiative Aimed at Targeting Espionage

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01/13/2022 Fox News correspondent David Spunt： Attorney General Merrick Garland is feeling the pressure to make a decision about the China Initiative. There were protesters outside DOJ begging for an end to the three years program. 192 Yale professors signed a letter to Attorney General Garland, arguing that the strategy is problematic on many levels. The Attorney General called for a review into the department’s inner workings with the communist China.