CHP Talks: Stefano Gennarini (C-Fam)—Standing Up for Life and Family at the UN

June 8, 2023: My guest this week is Mr. Stefano Gennarini, J.D., Vice President for Legal Studies at C-Fam, the Center for Family and Human Rights. We discussed how the UN is being used to advance a very “progressive” agenda, influencing the policies of nation-states and even their administrative law. Stefano and C-Fam’s President, Austin Ruse, and their team are working to hold back the agenda and to inform people about what’s going on at UN headquarters.

To learn more about C-Fam, visit:

https://c-fam.org

You can donate to their work here:

https://c-fam.org/contribute/donate/





