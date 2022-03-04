X22 REPORT - Ukraine First, Taiwan Second, Stage Is Set, Watch What Happens Next

X22 REPORT Political GeoPolitical Ep 2717b - March 3, 2022



Ukraine First, Taiwan Second, Stage Is Set, Watch What Happens Next

The stage is set for the [DS], they are going to be trapped and the people are going to see how the [D]'s explain why they support Ukraine and not Taiwan. The people will see the truth. The Ukraine operation is not against the people or the country it is against the [DS] people. The [DS] in the end will blackout the country using a communication blackout. The patriots have countermeasures in place, we are now witnessing the second revolution but this time it is an information war.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.