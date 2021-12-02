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[VF] Kary Mullis : « Le test PCR ne permet pas de savoir si vous êtes malade. »
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10 views • December 02, 2021
« Voici l'événement Corporate Greed & Aids qui a eu lieu le 12 Juillet 1997 à Santa Monica, CA animé par Esai Morales. Les participants présents sont entre autres, Kary Mullis, Gagnant Prix Nobel et inventeur du test PCR, et d'autres conférenciers Sean Current, Paul Philpott, & Christine Maggiore. Dans cette vidéo, une question est posée à Kary Mullis sur l'utilisation inappropriée du test PCR: " Le {PCR} se distingue de cela. C’est un procédé qui est utilisé pour faire beaucoup de choses à partir de quelque chose. Ça ne dit pas si vous êtes malades. Ça ne dit pas que la chose que vous avez contractée va réellement vous nuire... « Fils de Pangolin.
Source vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57YQjM5_30E
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Source vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57YQjM5_30E
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
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