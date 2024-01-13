This Is How Pilots Are Being Chosen To Fly. You Should Be Concerned. | Matt Walsh





We've talked before about how the DEI agenda is infecting the airline industry and putting all of our lives in jeopardy. It turns out the rot is much worse, and goes much deeper, than you know or want to know. Its about skin color and gender, more than about competence.













Become a DailyWire+ member and watch the full show: https://bit.ly/3xI9PZL







