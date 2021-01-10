© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth About President Trump's Economy. Prepare Yourself.
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
387 views • January 10, 2021
▶️ Order "Contra Krugman" Now: http://www.fdrurl.com/murphy-contra-krugman
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Dr. Robert P. Murphy is an Austrian Economist, Senior Fellow at the Mises Institute, the Research Assistant Professor at Texas Tech University’s Free Market Institute and is the author of several books including; “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Capitalism,” “The Politically Incorrect Guide to the Great Depression and the New Deal,” “Choice: Cooperation, Enterprise, and Human Action,” and the recently released “Contra Krugman: Smashing the Errors of America's Most Famous Keynesian.” Dr. Murphy also co-hosts the weekly Contra Krugman podcast with Tom Woods – where the duo regularly refute and eviscerate Paul Krugman’s New York Times writings.
Website: http://www.consultingbyrpm.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BobMurphyEcon
Contra Krugman Podcast: http://www.contrakrugman.com
Contra Krugman Book: https://contrakrugmanbook.com
Contra Krugman: Smashing the Errors of America's Most Famous Keynesian
http://www.fdrurl.com/murphy-contra-krugman
The Politically Incorrect Guide to Capitalism
http://www.fdrurl.com/murphy-capitalism
The Politically Incorrect Guide to the Great Depression and the New Deal
http://www.fdrurl.com/murphy-depression
Choice: Cooperation, Enterprise, and Human Action
http://www.fdrurl.com/murphy-choice
Lessons for the Young Economist
http://www.fdrurl.com/murphy-lessons
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Dr. Robert P. Murphy is an Austrian Economist, Senior Fellow at the Mises Institute, the Research Assistant Professor at Texas Tech University’s Free Market Institute and is the author of several books including; “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Capitalism,” “The Politically Incorrect Guide to the Great Depression and the New Deal,” “Choice: Cooperation, Enterprise, and Human Action,” and the recently released “Contra Krugman: Smashing the Errors of America's Most Famous Keynesian.” Dr. Murphy also co-hosts the weekly Contra Krugman podcast with Tom Woods – where the duo regularly refute and eviscerate Paul Krugman’s New York Times writings.
Website: http://www.consultingbyrpm.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BobMurphyEcon
Contra Krugman Podcast: http://www.contrakrugman.com
Contra Krugman Book: https://contrakrugmanbook.com
Contra Krugman: Smashing the Errors of America's Most Famous Keynesian
http://www.fdrurl.com/murphy-contra-krugman
The Politically Incorrect Guide to Capitalism
http://www.fdrurl.com/murphy-capitalism
The Politically Incorrect Guide to the Great Depression and the New Deal
http://www.fdrurl.com/murphy-depression
Choice: Cooperation, Enterprise, and Human Action
http://www.fdrurl.com/murphy-choice
Lessons for the Young Economist
http://www.fdrurl.com/murphy-lessons
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.