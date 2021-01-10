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The Truth About President Trump's Economy. Prepare Yourself.
Stefan Molyneux
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387 views • January 10, 2021
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Dr. Robert P. Murphy is an Austrian Economist, Senior Fellow at the Mises Institute, the Research Assistant Professor at Texas Tech University’s Free Market Institute and is the author of several books including; “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Capitalism,” “The Politically Incorrect Guide to the Great Depression and the New Deal,” “Choice: Cooperation, Enterprise, and Human Action,” and the recently released “Contra Krugman: Smashing the Errors of America's Most Famous Keynesian.” Dr. Murphy also co-hosts the weekly Contra Krugman podcast with Tom Woods – where the duo regularly refute and eviscerate Paul Krugman’s New York Times writings.

Website: http://www.consultingbyrpm.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BobMurphyEcon
Contra Krugman Podcast: http://www.contrakrugman.com
Contra Krugman Book: https://contrakrugmanbook.com

Contra Krugman: Smashing the Errors of America's Most Famous Keynesian
http://www.fdrurl.com/murphy-contra-krugman

The Politically Incorrect Guide to Capitalism
http://www.fdrurl.com/murphy-capitalism

The Politically Incorrect Guide to the Great Depression and the New Deal
http://www.fdrurl.com/murphy-depression

Choice: Cooperation, Enterprise, and Human Action
http://www.fdrurl.com/murphy-choice

Lessons for the Young Economist
http://www.fdrurl.com/murphy-lessons

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