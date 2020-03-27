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Francis Chan and Money
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1 view • March 27, 2020
Voice continues his interest in the ministry of Francis Chan, whom he says comes closest to openly proclaiming the teachings of Jesus of anyone he has ever met in the churches. So how is Francis Chan able to speak so much truth and still maintain such popularity, without compromising on the truth. This video condenses Francis Chan's "How to Get To Heaven from Silicon Valley-talk to employees at Google”, where Francis clearly states Jesus' teaching that you need to sell all that you have to be a Christian. Take a closer look to see how he is able to do it and still be regarded as one of America's top preachers.
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CREDITS
01. Francis & Lisa Chan by Skip1.org
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
02. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/c... Designed by Freepik
03. Cash Register by GraphicsVirtuosity
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
04. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/f... Designed by Freepik
05. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/b... Designed by Freepik
06. jesus teaching about the kingdom by http://breadsite.org
Public Domain
07. Billy Graham by Paul M. Walsh
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
08. Franklin Graham (27007863832) by Matt Johnson from Omaha, USA
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
09. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/h... Designed by Freepik
10. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/w... Designed by Freepik
11. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01. Francis & Lisa Chan by Skip1.org
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
02. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/c... Designed by Freepik
03. Cash Register by GraphicsVirtuosity
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
04. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/f... Designed by Freepik
05. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/b... Designed by Freepik
06. jesus teaching about the kingdom by http://breadsite.org
Public Domain
07. Billy Graham by Paul M. Walsh
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
08. Franklin Graham (27007863832) by Matt Johnson from Omaha, USA
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
09. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/h... Designed by Freepik
10. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/w... Designed by Freepik
11. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
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