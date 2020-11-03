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Tucker Carlson - Vote for Freedom, Vote for Trump!
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38 views • November 03, 2020
Trump2020
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Why did all of these people come to see Trump?
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Trump Campaign Has Webpage To Report Election Issues – Pass It On...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/defend-ballot-trump-campaign-webpage-report-election-issue-pass/
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Tucker: You’re Either With Trump Or You’re With The ‘Disgusting Ruling Class’....Those Trump is fighting against are 'incompetent and narcissistic and cruel and relentlessly dishonest'
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Joe Biden’s Donor List Includes More than 30 Executives Tied to Wall Street
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/11/02/jjoe-bidens-donor-list-includes-more-than-30-executives-tied-to-wall-street/
-------------------
Why did all of these people come to see Trump?
-------------------
Trump Campaign Has Webpage To Report Election Issues – Pass It On...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/defend-ballot-trump-campaign-webpage-report-election-issue-pass/
---------------------
Tucker: You’re Either With Trump Or You’re With The ‘Disgusting Ruling Class’....Those Trump is fighting against are 'incompetent and narcissistic and cruel and relentlessly dishonest'
-------------------
Joe Biden’s Donor List Includes More than 30 Executives Tied to Wall Street
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/11/02/jjoe-bidens-donor-list-includes-more-than-30-executives-tied-to-wall-street/
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