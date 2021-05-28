© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Luc Montagnier - Peligros de la Vacuna Covid19 (Subtitulos en Español)
Follow
1
Share
Report
599 views • May 28, 2021
Luc Montagnier es un virólogo francés. Realizó su doctorado en Medicina en la Universidad de Poitiers, y en 1967 inició sus investigaciones en virología.
Nacimiento: 18 de agosto de 1932 (edad 88 años), Chabris, Francia
Residencia: Shanghái
Premios: Premio Nobel de Fisiología o Medicina
Nacimiento: 18 de agosto de 1932 (edad 88 años), Chabris, Francia
Residencia: Shanghái
Premios: Premio Nobel de Fisiología o Medicina
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.