Robin Reno (1997, PC)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robin is a platformer developed by German company Gisbo Softwareentwicklung und EDB-Beratung, and and published by German company Reno Schuhcentrum.
Robin Reno is an advertising game for Reno, a German franchise of discount shoe stores. Robin Reno is a copy of Robin Hood, with the difference that Robin Reno is fighting for low prices for shoes and is on quest to buy a nice pair of shoes for Marianne.
The game is a simple platformer. You need to go from left to right until you reach the exit. You only jump in three directions, and the longer you hold down a button, the higher/farther you jump. One hit means instant death. Except points, there are no extras or power-ups.