Robin Reno (1997, PC)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
3 views • 47 minutes ago

Robin is a platformer developed by German company Gisbo Softwareentwicklung und EDB-Beratung, and and published by German company Reno Schuhcentrum.

Robin Reno is an advertising game for Reno, a German franchise of discount shoe stores. Robin Reno is a copy of Robin Hood, with the difference that Robin Reno is fighting for low prices for shoes and is on quest to buy a nice pair of shoes for Marianne.

The game is a simple platformer. You need to go from left to right until you reach the exit. You only jump in three directions, and the longer you hold down a button, the higher/farther you jump. One hit means instant death. Except points, there are no extras or power-ups.

