Ken Griffey Jr vs Bitcoin -- Only the BEST in BREED Survives the Ages

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Ken Griffey Junior was the greatest baseball player of his era, and the only commonly held card of any value are his.
Similarly, think about classical musicians who have survived the ages versus the number that competed, and you take a look at cryptocurrencies, and that will assuredly be bitcoin because of all of its properties which make it the star of the decentralized commodity world.
#bitcoin #collectibles #kengriffeyjr #crypto
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