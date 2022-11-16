Create New Account
Ken Griffey Jr vs Bitcoin -- Only the BEST in BREED Survives the Ages
Ken Griffey Junior was the greatest baseball player of his era, and the only commonly held card of any value are his. Similarly, think about classical musicians who have survived the ages versus the number that competed, and you take a look at cryptocurrencies, and that will assuredly be bitcoin because of all of its properties which make it the star of the decentralized commodity world. #bitcoin #collectibles #kengriffeyjr #crypto MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

