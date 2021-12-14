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U.N. Taking Down Private Websites - Domain Level Censorship
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
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80 views • December 14, 2021
U.N. Taking Down Private Websites - Domain Level Censorship
The U.N. Counter Terrorism Executive Directorate (CTED) is now responsible for taking entire privately hosted websites offline, as they seek to take total control of the flow of information and establish their "Great Narrative." CTED notifies domain registrars of "extremist" sites -- i.e., those that promote narratives they don't approve of -- and the sites can no longer be found. This reflects a new level of internet censorship, but it is not just publishers who are in the crosshairs...it is all of us. Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/12/...

GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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