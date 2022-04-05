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The State of the Surveillance State
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143 views • April 05, 2022
Watch the DontComply Drone™ as he takes a look at those watching us 24/7. These surveillance towers are everywhere keeping watch like prison guard towers in maximum security lockdown. The haphazard wiring tells me these are temporary. And I know why. We won't be driving on these roads too much longer.
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